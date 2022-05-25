Sign up
Photo 1157
Disney rose
My daughter bought this rose bush for me about 20 years ago, and it always produces lots of these perfect flowers which remind me of the Enchanted Rose in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.
25th May 2022
25th May 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
Tags
rose
