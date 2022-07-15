Previous
Eating out by tinley23
Photo 1199

Eating out

When we have our days out, my sister and I usually look for somewhere new for lunch. This time we found this Jamaican restaurant near the Council House. It was very nice.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
328% complete



LManning (Laura) ace
Love this art!
July 15th, 2022  
Annie-Sue ace
Surely Miss Grace Jones!
July 15th, 2022  
Lesley ace
@anniesue I didn’t ask, but I thought the same as you.
July 15th, 2022  
