Evening walkies by tinley23
Photo 1221

Evening walkies

…to the nature reserve to take advantage of the shade from the trees. The birds on the pond were basking in the late sunshine, and the dogs even got a paddle in the little stream that feeds the lake.
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
334% complete

Corinne C ace
I can feel the warmth of the sun rays. A beautiful capture
August 10th, 2022  
