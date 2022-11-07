Sign up
Photo 1281
One man and his dog (Spot?)
Found a new walk in to Lichfield today. It was a nice walk with a surprise end (not where I expected to emerge).
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
footpath
,
lichfield
