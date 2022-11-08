Sign up
Photo 1282
Beaver moon
The Full Moon in November is named after beavers who build their winter dams at this time of year.
Taken from my bedroom window. Not the greatest but not too bad for an iPhone, I think.
https://youtu.be/ksQWxvpjZLg
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
2
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2432
photos
118
followers
116
following
351% complete
View this month »
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
songtitle-90
Delboy79
ace
I like it
November 8th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh this is a very nice scene.
November 8th, 2022
