Beaver moon by tinley23
Photo 1282

Beaver moon

The Full Moon in November is named after beavers who build their winter dams at this time of year.

Taken from my bedroom window. Not the greatest but not too bad for an iPhone, I think.

8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Lesley

Delboy79 ace
I like it
November 8th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh this is a very nice scene.
November 8th, 2022  
