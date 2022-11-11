Previous
Remembrance Day by tinley23
Photo 1285

Remembrance Day

A lovely display at the start of our walk in Hill Ridware, Staffordshire
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Lesley

Beryl Lloyd
A wonderful display - we shall not forget!
November 11th, 2022  
