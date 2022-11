Uh oh!

This is the main road that our’s feeds into. It is usually very busy so it was lovely that it was closed, and Rosie and I could easily cross. We were a bit worried (yes the dog and I did discuss it :)) that there wouldn’t be space for us to walk through but there was. They are putting in a zebra crossing just under the bridge, which will be very useful for people trying to cross to get to the train station.