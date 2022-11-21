Sign up
Photo 1295
Happy Moose
This animated, singing moose is a regular favourite at Birmingham’s Christmas market, and always has pride of place opposite the door to the council house. It’s a popular meeting place for get-togethers at the market.
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
christmas
,
birmingham
,
market
,
moose
bkb in the city
Nice shot
November 21st, 2022
