Previous
Next
Happy Moose by tinley23
Photo 1295

Happy Moose

This animated, singing moose is a regular favourite at Birmingham’s Christmas market, and always has pride of place opposite the door to the council house. It’s a popular meeting place for get-togethers at the market.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
354% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot
November 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise