Photo 1296
Bits ‘n’ bobs
Granddaughters’ random bits of Lego etc. it brought back memories of painfully treading on such things when my own children were little. Ouch!
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2455
photos
119
followers
121
following
355% complete
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
580
1292
408
1293
1294
1295
1296
581
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd November 2022 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Tags
toys
,
lego
Heather
ace
I like your pov for this shot. So much fun represented here (foot pain, too :)
November 22nd, 2022
Zenobia Southcombe
Brilliant photo, great choice of POV.
November 22nd, 2022
