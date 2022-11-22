Previous
Next
Bits ‘n’ bobs by tinley23
Photo 1296

Bits ‘n’ bobs

Granddaughters’ random bits of Lego etc. it brought back memories of painfully treading on such things when my own children were little. Ouch!
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
355% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
I like your pov for this shot. So much fun represented here (foot pain, too :)
November 22nd, 2022  
Zenobia Southcombe
Brilliant photo, great choice of POV.
November 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise