Stephen I and Liberty Bridge, Budapest
The climb was well worth it.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2460
photos
119
followers
121
following
Tags
bridge
statue
budapest
danube
Babs
What a great shot. So much to look at
December 4th, 2022
