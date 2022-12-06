Sign up
Photo 1303
Elizabeth Bridge, Budapest
Just one of the beautiful bridges crossing the Danube at Budapest
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Tags
bridge
,
budapest
Heather
ace
A great pov for this shot! Love those majestic buildings on the other side of the river.
December 14th, 2022
