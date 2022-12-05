Previous
The Braille Bench, Budapest by tinley23
The Braille Bench, Budapest

This lovely, tactile bench has a miniature statue of the scenery directly across the Danube complete with Braille descriptions of each area. I think it is a wonderful thing.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
How interesting!
December 6th, 2022  
Pat
That is indeed wonderful. The picture is incredible too, I really like the composition with the rows of railings and the spots of green. Big fav.
December 6th, 2022  
