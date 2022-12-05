Sign up
Photo 1302
The Braille Bench, Budapest
This lovely, tactile bench has a miniature statue of the scenery directly across the Danube complete with Braille descriptions of each area. I think it is a wonderful thing.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
2
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
581
409
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
How interesting!
December 6th, 2022
Pat
That is indeed wonderful. The picture is incredible too, I really like the composition with the rows of railings and the spots of green. Big fav.
December 6th, 2022
