Hubby’s hobby by tinley23
Photo 1393

Hubby’s hobby

Well, it keeps him out of trouble…
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
Boys and their toys.
March 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks like an interesting collection. Growing old is inevitable growing up is optional. We always have to remember our inner child.
March 5th, 2023  
Cazzi ace
Are these Warhammer figures? My son is a huge fan and spends hours intricately painting them.
March 5th, 2023  
Lesley ace
@serendypyty These ones actually are. He made me buy the magazine for him. He said he pitied children trying to make these though as he had to use drills etc to make the parts fit together. He’s a crazy gamer and goes to a weekly club with other adult humans (mostly men) to play tgrur games of goblins, orcs and the like 😄
March 5th, 2023  
