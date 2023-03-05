Sign up
Discuss
Photo 1393
Hubby’s hobby
Well, it keeps him out of trouble…
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
4
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
12
4
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
5th March 2023 11:52am
gaming
figures
Susan Wakely
ace
Boys and their toys.
March 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks like an interesting collection. Growing old is inevitable growing up is optional. We always have to remember our inner child.
March 5th, 2023
Cazzi
ace
Are these Warhammer figures? My son is a huge fan and spends hours intricately painting them.
March 5th, 2023
Lesley
ace
@serendypyty
These ones actually are. He made me buy the magazine for him. He said he pitied children trying to make these though as he had to use drills etc to make the parts fit together. He’s a crazy gamer and goes to a weekly club with other adult humans (mostly men) to play tgrur games of goblins, orcs and the like 😄
March 5th, 2023
