Best Buddies by tinley23
Best Buddies

Our granddaughters, in south Oxfordshire, haven’t had any snow, so Dirk built a snowman for them and sent them a photo. It put me in mind of that lovely film ‘Brian and Charles’.
Kathy A ace
I love how he's holding its hand
March 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute best friends.
March 10th, 2023  
