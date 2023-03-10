Sign up
Photo 1400
Best Buddies
Our granddaughters, in south Oxfordshire, haven’t had any snow, so Dirk built a snowman for them and sent them a photo. It put me in mind of that lovely film ‘Brian and Charles’.
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
snow
husband
snowman
Kathy A
I love how he's holding its hand
March 10th, 2023
Susan Wakely
Cute best friends.
March 10th, 2023
