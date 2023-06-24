Sign up
Previous
Photo 1506
Sibling love
My two youngest. The do love each other really 🙂
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
4
1
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
Tags
brother
,
sister
Annie-Sue
ace
broken leg? Do they put plaster casts on now, or is it always boots? [don't expect a definitive answer from you - it's just something I've been wondering!!]
June 24th, 2023
Lesley
ace
@anniesue
Yes, broken bone. They would have put a cast on apparently but changed their mind because of the heat. She has another three weeks to go.
June 24th, 2023
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Great candid shot of sibling love.
June 24th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
@tinley23
question answered! nice that they have options nowadays.
June 24th, 2023
