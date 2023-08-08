Previous
Who’s that? by tinley23
We’re dog-sitting for a couple of days. TeeDee was confused but then fascinated by her own reflection.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Phil Howcroft ace
awww so cute , if she sees herself , elsie barks at her reflection in the wardrobe mirrors
August 8th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So cute! She has the long legs of an athlete dog.
August 8th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
So cute, it’s like little children, when they react the same.
August 8th, 2023  
