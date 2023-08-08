Sign up
Previous
Photo 1553
Who’s that?
We’re dog-sitting for a couple of days. TeeDee was confused but then fascinated by her own reflection.
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
3
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2753
photos
115
followers
139
following
425% complete
View this month »
1546
1547
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
7th August 2023 9:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
mirror
,
reflection
,
greyhound
Phil Howcroft
ace
awww so cute , if she sees herself , elsie barks at her reflection in the wardrobe mirrors
August 8th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So cute! She has the long legs of an athlete dog.
August 8th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
So cute, it’s like little children, when they react the same.
August 8th, 2023
