Photo 1560
Beauty and the Beast
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
1
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2760
photos
116
followers
140
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th August 2023 12:12pm
Tags
impatiens
,
flesh-fly
Diana
ace
Perfect capture and title, wonderful detail and colour.
August 15th, 2023
