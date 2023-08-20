Previous
Ivy by tinley23
Photo 1565

Ivy

They had all been out for a swim in Windermere, so all needed showers and hair washes. Ivy sat very patiently afterwards, letting her auntie play with her hair.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
428% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise