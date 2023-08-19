Sign up
Photo 1564
Wild swimming
My daughters in Rydal Water
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2764
photos
115
followers
139
following
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th August 2023 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
daughter
,
cumbria
,
rydal
Susan Wakely
ace
Brave girls. They look to be enjoying themselves.
August 19th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Looks like they're enjoying themselves!
August 19th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Looks cold but fun!
August 19th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
wild water , that's impressive
August 19th, 2023
Heather
ace
This is a great summer shot too, Lesley! They look to be having a great time! Fav
August 19th, 2023
Pat
Go girls! A joyful capture!
August 19th, 2023
