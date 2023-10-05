Previous
Sculpture by tinley23
Sculpture

The sculpture by David Mach is titled “Likeness Guaranteed” and is composed of 1850 welded metal coat hangers.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
Great sculpture. I have just been sorting coat hangers!!
October 6th, 2023  
Lesley ace
@wakelys Ooh there you go - have a go at your own piece or art 😊
October 6th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Amazing culture and fabulous capture
October 6th, 2023  
