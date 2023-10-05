Sign up
Previous
Photo 1609
Sculpture
The sculpture by David Mach is titled “Likeness Guaranteed” and is composed of 1850 welded metal coat hangers.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
3
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2809
photos
113
followers
132
following
440% complete
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
1607
1608
1609
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th October 2023 2:41pm
Tags
art
,
sculpture
,
gallery
,
wolverhampton
Susan Wakely
ace
Great sculpture. I have just been sorting coat hangers!!
October 6th, 2023
Lesley
ace
@wakelys
Ooh there you go - have a go at your own piece or art 😊
October 6th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Amazing culture and fabulous capture
October 6th, 2023
