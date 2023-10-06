Previous
It’s so fluffy by tinley23
It’s so fluffy

It’s been a while since I’ve been able to take Rosie for a walk through the local footpaths and lanes around Little Aston due to mud or heat or bird-scarers, so it was great to get out there again.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Bill Davidson
A lovely peaceful shot.
October 8th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Lovely shot. Well spotted.
October 8th, 2023  
