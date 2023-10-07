Previous
Window dressing? by tinley23
Photo 1612

Window dressing?

Good job there’s no ‘Page 3’ any more!
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
John Falconer ace
No page 3 but you can do the crossword!!
October 8th, 2023  
Babs ace
Made me think of The Beatles song A day in the life.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usNsCeOV4GM


October 8th, 2023  
