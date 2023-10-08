Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1612
Dahlia
I grew my first ever dahlia this year. It’s stem snapped, possibly due to its weight, but equally possibly due to Rosie running around the garden like an eejit. It still looks pretty in a vase but…
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2812
photos
113
followers
132
following
441% complete
View this month »
1605
1606
1607
1608
1609
1610
1611
1612
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
8th October 2023 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
dahlia
Faye Turner
Lovely
October 8th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice!
October 8th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how pretty
October 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This is such pretty lemon colour.
October 8th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
I’m going to plant dahlias next year….well done!
October 8th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
things happen! If you stake them next year it might protect against both eventualities. Well done! (I didn't even try this year.)
October 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close