Previous
Gaia by Luke Jerrom by tinley23
Photo 1614

Gaia by Luke Jerrom

I took a walk to Lichfield today as I wanted to see this exhibition in person the cathedral. It was very beautiful.

https://my-earth.org/about/
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
442% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise