Previous
Here we go again by tinley23
Photo 1617

Here we go again

12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
443% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
I'm volunteering again this year!!!
October 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Hope that you feel ok.
October 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Been there and done that again! Hope all went well 🩼
October 12th, 2023  
Wylie ace
Really? Do I need to check the news?
October 12th, 2023  
Lesley ace
@pusspup Apparently so - there’s a new strain doing the rounds. I’m not sure if it’s only going to be us oldies called up though.
October 12th, 2023  
Lesley ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond That’s great, Jackie. Thank you.
October 12th, 2023  
Lesley ace
@beryl It did - piece of cake.
October 12th, 2023  
Lesley ace
@wakelys Yes, flu arm a bit sore, but otherwise ok
October 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise