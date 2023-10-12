Sign up
Previous
Photo 1617
Here we go again
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
8
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2818
photos
114
followers
133
following
443% complete
1610
1611
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
1611
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
449
Views
18
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
12th October 2023 11:27am
Tags
flu
,
sutton
,
vaccine
,
covid
JackieR
ace
I'm volunteering again this year!!!
October 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Hope that you feel ok.
October 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Been there and done that again! Hope all went well 🩼
October 12th, 2023
Wylie
ace
Really? Do I need to check the news?
October 12th, 2023
Lesley
ace
@pusspup
Apparently so - there’s a new strain doing the rounds. I’m not sure if it’s only going to be us oldies called up though.
October 12th, 2023
Lesley
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
That’s great, Jackie. Thank you.
October 12th, 2023
Lesley
ace
@beryl
It did - piece of cake.
October 12th, 2023
Lesley
ace
@wakelys
Yes, flu arm a bit sore, but otherwise ok
October 12th, 2023
