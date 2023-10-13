Previous
Dismal day by tinley23
Dismal day

We met friends for brunch at Barton Marina. The weather was so dismal that we didn’t hang about very long when we’d finished. This brand new, black and white longboat was my only photo of the day.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Diana ace
Fabulous shot, a great looking longboat that really stands out in the grey weather. Lovely reflection too.
October 14th, 2023  
