Photo 1619
‘Fluffy the Oss’ decked out for Halloween
Fluffy is a bronze sculpture by Marjan Wouda, and it reflects the tools used in Walsall’s renowned leather trade. I think he’s rather beautiful.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
horse
,
statue
,
sculpture
,
walsall
Bill Davidson
Quite a bit of character there!
October 15th, 2023
