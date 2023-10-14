Previous
‘Fluffy the Oss’ decked out for Halloween by tinley23
‘Fluffy the Oss’ decked out for Halloween

Fluffy is a bronze sculpture by Marjan Wouda, and it reflects the tools used in Walsall’s renowned leather trade. I think he’s rather beautiful.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Lesley

Bill Davidson
Quite a bit of character there!
October 15th, 2023  
