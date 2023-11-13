Previous
A pretty dismal day by tinley23
A pretty dismal day

Even the little leaf wants to come in.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Diana
It might be dismal but I love the way you framed and captured it.
November 19th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
At least you were cosy inside .
November 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
It’s not looking very inviting out there.
November 19th, 2023  
Corinne C
A lovely, story telling composition
November 19th, 2023  
