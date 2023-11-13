Sign up
Photo 1650
A pretty dismal day
Even the little leaf wants to come in.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2862
photos
115
followers
137
following
door
leaf
weather
porch
Diana
ace
It might be dismal but I love the way you framed and captured it.
November 19th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
At least you were cosy inside .
November 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
It’s not looking very inviting out there.
November 19th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A lovely, story telling composition
November 19th, 2023
