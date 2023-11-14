Sign up
Photo 1649
Subtle Solihull
Solihull isn’t far from us but is a bit of a faff to get to. It’s a nice shopping town, and much less busy than Brum, so lovely for a bit of Christmas shopping.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
5
3
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2859
photos
115
followers
136
following
452% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th November 2023 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
shopping
,
solihull
Bill Davidson
Looks like a very civilised place to shop.
November 17th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Looks very smart
November 17th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Looks a bit posh
November 17th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a beautiful shopping arcade, so tastefully decorated fav
November 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful
November 17th, 2023
