Previous
Next
Subtle Solihull by tinley23
Photo 1649

Subtle Solihull

Solihull isn’t far from us but is a bit of a faff to get to. It’s a nice shopping town, and much less busy than Brum, so lovely for a bit of Christmas shopping.
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
452% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Looks like a very civilised place to shop.
November 17th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Looks very smart
November 17th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Looks a bit posh
November 17th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a beautiful shopping arcade, so tastefully decorated fav
November 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful
November 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise