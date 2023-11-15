Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1649
Ozzy doesn’t look happy
A nice day with my sister in Solihull today to kickstart our Christmas shopping. My journey home was a bit of a nightmare though with this demonstration at New Street Station and late/packed trains. Where’s the gin??
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2858
photos
115
followers
136
following
451% complete
View this month »
1642
1643
1644
1645
1646
1647
1648
1649
Latest from all albums
1643
1644
457
1645
1646
1647
1648
1649
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th November 2023 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birmingham
,
bull
,
ozzy
,
protest
,
demonstration
Bill Davidson
Hope you found the gin!
November 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close