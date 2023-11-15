Previous
Ozzy doesn’t look happy by tinley23
Ozzy doesn’t look happy

A nice day with my sister in Solihull today to kickstart our Christmas shopping. My journey home was a bit of a nightmare though with this demonstration at New Street Station and late/packed trains. Where’s the gin??
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Bill Davidson
Hope you found the gin!
November 15th, 2023  
