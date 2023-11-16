Sign up
Photo 1652
On the train
These beautiful and happy young women kept me amused all the way in to Birmingham today, with their banter and laughter. I hope they had a good day.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
6
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
train
birmingham
candid
women
phone-vember
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great candid shot.
November 18th, 2023
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Great candid
November 18th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Obviously off for a good girlie shop! Nice brown legs! I would have enjoyed watching them too.
November 18th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
This is a great candid!
November 18th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Excellent!
November 18th, 2023
Lesley
ace
@happypat
Their legs fascinated me. I couldn’t tell if they were wearing tights or fake tan - I didn’t like to stare…
November 18th, 2023
