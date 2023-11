This area of Birmingham (Digbeth - home of the original Peaky Blinders and for being the ‘Irish Quarter’) is a great place to visit, especially now that the main roadworks to extend the tram network are coming to an end. It’s full of quirky pubs/bars/markets etc.Gent 48 is often commissioned to create specific pieces of art in the city. This new one in the outside area of Norton’s Bar has covered an older Covid-related mural.A bit more about Gent 48 is here (apologies for some of the language used). https://babmag.co.uk/gent-48/