Happy swan by tinley23
Photo 1656

Happy swan

I’m pretty sure he’s smiling
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
John Falconer ace
Lovely capture
November 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
You can be happy with this fabulous capture too! Love the action and water movement.
November 24th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Oh he does look happy.
November 24th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Happy to show off it’s beautiful feathers.
November 24th, 2023  
