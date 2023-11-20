Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1655
Ouch!
Not us, and no-one seriously injured, thankfully. Also very glad that they missed my favourite neighbourhood tree.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2864
photos
115
followers
137
following
453% complete
View this month »
1648
1649
1650
1651
1652
1653
1654
1655
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
20th November 2023 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
crash
,
scenesoftheroad-61
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ouch.....that looks expensive ....hope they got good insurance.
November 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh dear. Let’s hope that they are well insured
November 20th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous story telling capture, glad it was nothing serious and your tree survived.
November 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close