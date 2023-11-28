Previous
Is me by tinley23
Photo 1665

Is me

28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
456% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
What long legs you have 😊. What type of hat do you have on?
November 28th, 2023  
Diana ace
You sure have grown, I love the long shadow! It reminds me of jack and the beanstalk ;-)
November 28th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shadow shot and yes, you have grown. LOL
November 28th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
You are very very tall 😉
November 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise