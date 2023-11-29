Sign up
Previous
Photo 1666
Grotesques
At least I think that’s what they are called. There are lots of these amusing/disturbing sculptures on the outside of ‘St Martins in the Bullring’
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
birmingham
,
bullring
,
architecture-1
Heather
ace
Intriguing characters and a great shot, Lesley! This works really well in b/w! Fav
November 29th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
they are very scary Lesley , I will move on quickly !!!
November 29th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Great shot and find. I love the faces.
November 29th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
I think you might be tight about “grotesques”. Great shot.
November 29th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
I especially like the one on the left…..speak no evil.
November 29th, 2023
