Grotesques by tinley23
Grotesques

At least I think that’s what they are called. There are lots of these amusing/disturbing sculptures on the outside of ‘St Martins in the Bullring’
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Lesley

ace
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
Heather ace
Intriguing characters and a great shot, Lesley! This works really well in b/w! Fav
November 29th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
they are very scary Lesley , I will move on quickly !!!
November 29th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Great shot and find. I love the faces.
November 29th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
I think you might be tight about “grotesques”. Great shot.
November 29th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
I especially like the one on the left…..speak no evil.
November 29th, 2023  
