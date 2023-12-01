Previous
Berlin Wall by tinley23
Berlin Wall

We are in Berlin with friends who have never been before. Dirk’s mother was a Berliner so we’ve seen most of the things that our friends want to see, but it’s good to revisit some of them.
Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured. We spent our honeymoon in Berlin in 1969 as I was waiting for a German passport and could not leave the country ;-)
December 2nd, 2023  
