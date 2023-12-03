Sign up
Photo 1670
Checkpoint Charlie
A bit underwhelming, but it has to be done.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2879
photos
118
followers
137
following
457% complete
View this month »
1663
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
1670
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
berlin
Beverley
ace
Brill
December 3rd, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Wow such a famous sight! Glad they have kept some of it intact!
December 3rd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Now with MacDonalds right next to it!
December 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
It's nice and hopefully will keep the memory alive
December 3rd, 2023
