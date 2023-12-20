Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1687
Polite notice
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2897
photos
120
followers
140
following
462% complete
View this month »
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
gate
,
notice
Annie-Sue
ace
Bespoke too!
December 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Very polite. I guess that there has been problems in the past.
December 20th, 2023
jean karvelis
weird sign, no water anywhere
December 20th, 2023
Lesley
ace
@karvelis
Ah there was a canal behind me as I was taking this shot. I should have explained- apologies
December 20th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Polite and kindly written
December 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close