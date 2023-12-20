Previous
Polite notice by tinley23
Photo 1687

Polite notice

20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
462% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
Bespoke too!
December 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Very polite. I guess that there has been problems in the past.
December 20th, 2023  
jean karvelis
weird sign, no water anywhere
December 20th, 2023  
Lesley ace
@karvelis Ah there was a canal behind me as I was taking this shot. I should have explained- apologies
December 20th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Polite and kindly written
December 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise