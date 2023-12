The Christmas Tree Festival

Today we visited Lichfield Cathedral to see the Christmas Tree Festival, which is an array of Christmas Trees, filling both aisles, and decorated by local businesses, schools and charities. We paid £1 for a token which we then dropped in the box next to the tree we liked the best. Some of them were awesome, some cute or funny, and one or two made us very sad, but my £1 went to a local nursery where the children had made animal baubles using pine cones and cotton wool and googly eyes.