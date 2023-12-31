Previous
While we were away we had a call from our neighbour to tell us that the wind had blown down our laburnum tree. Today we worked to get it out of the ground. It wasn’t huge but it had been in the ground for more than twenty years. We did eventually manage it with the help of a neighbour up the road. Unfortunately he’s in his 70s and fell flat on his back as the final root came loose. He said he’s ok but we’re a bit worried about him. We’ll check on him later.

We’re not having much luck with our front garden (a neighbour crashed into another of our trees a few months ago).
JackieR ace
i wish next door's dead laburnum would blow over in the gales! You have been unlucky with your trees, better luck with the replacement s
December 31st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A shame about your tree. Hope that your neighbour is ok.
December 31st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Better luck in the New Year - Best wishes to you and yours !
December 31st, 2023  
