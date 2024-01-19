Previous
Frosty walkies by tinley23
Frosty walkies

Taken yesterday on our midday walk with Rosie. I really liked the way the sun was shining on the tufts whilst there was still frost in between. It’s all gone today…and so has the sun.
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Lesley

@tinley23
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this golden light and textures.
January 20th, 2024  
