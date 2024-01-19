Sign up
Photo 1717
Frosty walkies
Taken yesterday on our midday walk with Rosie. I really liked the way the sun was shining on the tufts whilst there was still frost in between. It’s all gone today…and so has the sun.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
1
1
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th January 2024 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
frost
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this golden light and textures.
January 20th, 2024
