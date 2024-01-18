Sign up
Previous
Photo 1715
It’s a bit nippy out
Pretty ice crystals on the outside of our porch door
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
3
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
18th January 2024 8:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
ice
,
weather
,
cold
Dorothy
ace
Pretty
January 18th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Wonderful
January 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Brrr! so pretty !
January 18th, 2024
