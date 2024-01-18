Previous
It’s a bit nippy out by tinley23
It’s a bit nippy out

Pretty ice crystals on the outside of our porch door
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Dorothy ace
Pretty
January 18th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Wonderful
January 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Brrr! so pretty !
January 18th, 2024  
