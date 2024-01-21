Previous
Lovely cottage by tinley23
Photo 1719

Lovely cottage

There’s nothing I don’t like about this cottage. So many lovely details and all so well kept, yet it’s on a rarely used, tiny back road that leads to nowhere.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Annie-Sue ace
looks familiar! Some place are just exactly right, aren't they?
January 26th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Am actually loving those drain pipes with their crest
January 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks lovely and sounds an ideal location.
January 26th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It's so attractive- and nicely secluded too. The details on those gutters are amazing. Great shot!
January 26th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I like it too
January 26th, 2024  
