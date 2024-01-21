Sign up
Photo 1719
Lovely cottage
There’s nothing I don’t like about this cottage. So many lovely details and all so well kept, yet it’s on a rarely used, tiny back road that leads to nowhere.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th January 2024 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cottage
,
footherley
Annie-Sue
ace
looks familiar! Some place are just exactly right, aren't they?
January 26th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Am actually loving those drain pipes with their crest
January 26th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks lovely and sounds an ideal location.
January 26th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It's so attractive- and nicely secluded too. The details on those gutters are amazing. Great shot!
January 26th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I like it too
January 26th, 2024
