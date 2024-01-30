Previous
Hidden treasures? by tinley23
Photo 1728

I couldn’t climb up this old, disused train to see what was in the cab, so I just reached up and took a shot through the window. What a mix-mash of rusting tools etc. I did love the horse bucket though.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Photo Details

