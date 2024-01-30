Sign up
Hidden treasures?
I couldn’t climb up this old, disused train to see what was in the cab, so I just reached up and took a shot through the window. What a mix-mash of rusting tools etc. I did love the horse bucket though.
30th January 2024
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
train
,
rust
,
bucket
,
chasewater
