Photo 1728
The Station Cafe
We stopped here for a spot of lunch, and thought how nicely they’d renovated this old railway station.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
3
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
1st February 2024 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cafe
,
station
,
rugeley
Corinne C
ace
Delightful place
February 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
How good is this, a real step back in time scene
February 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The good old days !!
February 2nd, 2024
