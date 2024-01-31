Previous
Next
The Station Cafe by tinley23
Photo 1728

The Station Cafe

We stopped here for a spot of lunch, and thought how nicely they’d renovated this old railway station.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
473% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Delightful place
February 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
How good is this, a real step back in time scene
February 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
The good old days !!
February 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise