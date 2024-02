Moss…mostly

Today’s outing with my sister was to Chasewater in Staffordshire. It was originally created as a canal feeder reservoir in 1797 to maintain levels in the 160-mile Birmingham canal network. Nowadays it is still a canal feeder reservoir but it is also a lovely recreational area, with activities such as water-skiing, sailing and wakeboarding. There is a small train line running along one edge which acts as a bit of a museum but also runs occasional trains for visitors. We had a lovely day.