Tulips by tinley23
Photo 1730

Tulips

Feels like spring is just around the corner
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
What a great vase for your beautiful tulips.
February 2nd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Brilliant, love the vase and the blue sky. And the gorgeous red tulips of course
February 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Cute jug!
February 2nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Good composition with the tulips reaching for the sky
February 2nd, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
That's what Punxsutawney Phil predicted this morning on Ground Hog Day before a very large crowd. An early Spring.

https://youtu.be/EduGE-UxxmM?si=gn90imLZGmAhe2Jk
February 2nd, 2024  
Gillian Brown
Lovely splash of colour.
February 2nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Love the vase - it gives the flowers such an interesting angle for your image..
February 2nd, 2024  
haskar ace
Tulips bring hope for spring. Lovely composition and light.
February 2nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
The red against the blue sky is lovely & I love the vase.
February 2nd, 2024  
