Photo 1730
Tulips
Feels like spring is just around the corner
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
9
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
2nd February 2024 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tulips
,
vase
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great vase for your beautiful tulips.
February 2nd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Brilliant, love the vase and the blue sky. And the gorgeous red tulips of course
February 2nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Cute jug!
February 2nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Good composition with the tulips reaching for the sky
February 2nd, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
That's what Punxsutawney Phil predicted this morning on Ground Hog Day before a very large crowd. An early Spring.
https://youtu.be/EduGE-UxxmM?si=gn90imLZGmAhe2Jk
February 2nd, 2024
Gillian Brown
Lovely splash of colour.
February 2nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Love the vase - it gives the flowers such an interesting angle for your image..
February 2nd, 2024
haskar
ace
Tulips bring hope for spring. Lovely composition and light.
February 2nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
The red against the blue sky is lovely & I love the vase.
February 2nd, 2024
https://youtu.be/EduGE-UxxmM?si=gn90imLZGmAhe2Jk