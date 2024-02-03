Previous
Inconsiderate parking by tinley23
Photo 1732

Inconsiderate parking

Seems to be getting worse and worse. Grrrr!
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Lesley
Pat Knowles ace
They are all on the pavement…..very naughty but I like your light here!
February 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Grrrr! indeed! these inconsiderate road users make my blood boil ! - especially if I am out on my mobility scooter and no lowered curb in sight ! A lovely bright and colourful image ! fav
February 3rd, 2024  
Lesley ace
@beryl Thanks Beryl, mobility scooters and pushchairs were my first thought. There are lowered curbs but these cars are parked right across them. 😡
February 3rd, 2024  
Lesley ace
@happypat Thanks Pat. It came out better than expected.
February 3rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful shot with the burst of light…. There will always be inconsiderate people who just don’t think!
February 3rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I like the light as well. But the parking, not!
February 3rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Oops… it’s a great shot
February 3rd, 2024  
JackieR ace
Grrrr indeed. Fab light
February 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
