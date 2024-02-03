Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1732
Inconsiderate parking
Seems to be getting worse and worse. Grrrr!
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
8
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2943
photos
124
followers
146
following
474% complete
View this month »
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd February 2024 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
cars
,
parking
Pat Knowles
ace
They are all on the pavement…..very naughty but I like your light here!
February 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Grrrr! indeed! these inconsiderate road users make my blood boil ! - especially if I am out on my mobility scooter and no lowered curb in sight ! A lovely bright and colourful image ! fav
February 3rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
@beryl
Thanks Beryl, mobility scooters and pushchairs were my first thought. There are lowered curbs but these cars are parked right across them. 😡
February 3rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
@happypat
Thanks Pat. It came out better than expected.
February 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful shot with the burst of light…. There will always be inconsiderate people who just don’t think!
February 3rd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I like the light as well. But the parking, not!
February 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Oops… it’s a great shot
February 3rd, 2024
JackieR
ace
Grrrr indeed. Fab light
February 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close