Wonderwall by tinley23
Wonderwall

This wall fascinates me every time I come to Thame. It seems to have had numerous extensions/renovations over time, all very different to each other.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Heather
Really fascinating! I love all the different bumps and lumps and textures! This reminds me of a bad plaster patch-up I tried once before hiring a professional.
February 6th, 2024  
Beverley
Yikes… kinda different, intriguing even…
February 6th, 2024  
Larry Steager
Very cool, each section has its own personality.
February 6th, 2024  
