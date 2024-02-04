Sign up
Previous
Photo 1733
Wonderwall
This wall fascinates me every time I come to Thame. It seems to have had numerous extensions/renovations over time, all very different to each other.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
3
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Tags
wall
,
thame
Heather
ace
Really fascinating! I love all the different bumps and lumps and textures! This reminds me of a bad plaster patch-up I tried once before hiring a professional.
February 6th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Yikes… kinda different, intriguing even…
February 6th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Very cool, each section has its own personality.
February 6th, 2024
